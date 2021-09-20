Norwich’s Mitchell Theal wins NEWMAC offensive honor

Norwich football picked up a sweet Sap Bucket win over the weekend, and Monday’s announcement made it even sweeter.

The New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) named Cadets’ quarterback Mitchell Theal as the conference’s offensive player of the week. The sophomore signal-caller threw for 336 yards and all four of Norwich’s touchdowns in its first win of the season. He also managed to find four different receivers for all of the scores.

The Cadets picked up their first victory of the season, and handed the Spartans their first loss. Next up, Norwich returns to Northfield for its homecoming game against Endicott on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.