Not much “lingering resentment” as UVM men’s lacrosse gets set for UMBC

A lot has changed since Vermont’s heartbreaking loss to UMBC at the end of the 2019 season.

“We have so many new faces and new positions that I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of lingering resentment,” UVM head coach Chris Feifs said. “They’re really excited just to have a game. They’re excited to have a conference game, and one thing that we know is it’s going to be a battle.”

Feifs admitted that the coaches still have a bad taste left in their mouths from the 2019 America East championship game: a 14-13 defeat that sent UMBC into the NCAA Tournament instead of UVM. Feifs also noted that there was a lot to learn from that game almost two years ago.

“Whether you’re up or not, [UMBC] is always going to fight to the last whistle. They showcased that in the championship game at the end of the season, which was not the result that we wanted,” Feifs said. “We’ve got to do a better job on our side of executing and playing for 60. We had some crucial breakdowns that came back to haunt us as the biggest moment.”

This season, the Cats still boast a perfect record in America East play at 4-0, but UMBC is hot on their trails at 4-1. The two teams will meet for an 11 a.m. start in Baltimore on Saturday, April 3.