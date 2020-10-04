BOX SCORE: Giants 9, Rams 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants fell to 0-4 on the season after losing 17-9 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
They had a chance to tie the game with under two minutes to play, but a Daniel Jones interception inside the five yard line sealed the deal for the Rams, who took a knee and ended the game.
The Giants have not scored a touchdown since the second quarter of their week two loss to the Chicago Bears.
They travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys (1-3) in week 5 for their first divisional game of the season.
Full Box Score
PASSING
NYG
Daniel Jones: 23-36, 190 yards, INT
LAR
Jared Goff: 25-32, 200 yards, TD
RUSHING
NYG
Daniel Jones: 6 car, 45 yards
Devonta Freeman: 11 car, 33 yards
Wayne Gallman: 6 car, 45 yards
Dion Lewis: 1 car, 10 yards
C.J. Board: 1 car, 3 yards
LAR
Malcolm Brown: 9 car, 37 yards
Darrell Henderson: 8 car, 22 yards
Gerald Everett: 1 car, 2 yards, TD
Robert Woods: 1 car, 2 yards
RECIEVING
NYG
Darius Slayton: 3 rec, 48 yards
Evan Engram: 6 rec, 35 yards
Devonta Freeman: 4 rec, 35 yards
Damion Ratley: 3 rec, 34 yards
Golden Tate: 4 rec, 20 yards
Kaden Smith: 1 rec, 10 yards
Dion Lewis: 2 rec, 8 yards
LAR
Cooper Kupp: 5 rec, 69 yards, TD
Robert Woods: 6 rec, 35 yards
Josh Reynolds: 3 rec, 25 yards
Tyler Higbee: 3 rec, 21 yards
Malcolm Brown: 5 rec, 19 yards
Darrell Henderson: 1 rec, 16 yards
Gerald Everett: 1 rec, 10 yards
Johnny Mundt: 1 rec, 5 yards
KICKING/PUNTING
NYG
Graham Gano: 3/3 FG, Long 39
Riley Dixon: 5 punts, 216 yards (2 inside 20)
LAR
Samuel Sloman: 1/1 FG, Long 32
Johnny Hekker: 5 punts, 280 yards