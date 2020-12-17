Browns and Giants meet in prime time with playoffs on line

New York Giants defensive end Niko Lalos (57) celebrates an interception with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are coming to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants with one thing in mind. The playoff. That’s it.

Kevin Stefanski’s team isn’t looking to rebound from an excruciating loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Winning one for injured star receiver and former Giant Odell Beckham Jr. would be nice. But the goal Sunday night for the Browns (9-4) in their second straight prime-time appearance is to beat the Giants (5-8) and move another step closer to ending the NFL’s longest playoff drought.

Cleveland has not been to the postseason since 2002.