Garrett to call plays for Giants against Ravens on Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is expected back calling plays for the New York Giants this weekend after missing a game following a positive test for COVID-19.

Coach Joe Judge said Thursday that Garrett will have finished his mandated isolation by Sunday when the Giants face the Ravens in Baltimore. Judge said the only thing not finalized is how Garrett will travel to Baltimore.

Tight ends coach and former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays on Sunday night in a 20-6 loss to Cleveland. Kitchens has been handling the play-calling at practice this week.