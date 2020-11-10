Giants activate Hernandez from COVID-list, and waive Ballentine

Q: Several times this year, you have used a timeout right after the other team has used one. I know they’re all unique situations, but do you view that as if you have one available, there’s no risk in kind of using it to see maybe what the offense came out in and just using it strategically because you have it?

A: There are all different situations in terms of it. Maybe you’re trying to sneak a look at what they’re doing. Maybe there’s an adjustment you want to make to your own defense or maybe it’s a situation where it could be a kicking situation as well. They’re all unique. If you have one, you think it’s the right time to use it. Ultimately, you’d like to save your timeouts as much as you could for the end of the game. But there are certain situations that may tie into scoring situations, third or fourth down go-for-it situations, or sometimes just within the middle of the drive, you have to go ahead and stop the clock right there and make an adjustment.