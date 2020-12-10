Giants and Cardinals meet with playoff hopes on the line

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the first time in a few years the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants are going to be playing meaningful games in December.

The teams will meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are leading the NFC East with a 5-7 record and are riding a four-game winning streak. The Cardinals are 6-6 and have seen their playoff hopes take a hit lately. They have lost three straight games and four of five.

The skid has put them just outside a wild-card spot with four weeks left in the regular season.