Giants cornerback Ryan Lewis inactive game against Bucs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants starting cornerback Ryan Lewis was inactive for Monday night’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lewis was added to the injury report late Saturday with a hamstring injury. He was listed as doubtful. The Giants did not say who would replace him. Corey Ballentine, who was replaced by Lewis as a starter, could get the job back or New York could go with either Isaac Yiadom or Montre Hartage, who was activated from the practice square before the game.

There were no surprises among the rest of the inactives.