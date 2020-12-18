Giants’ Kitchens downplays play-calling against Browns

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Freddie Kitchens has been ready to take over the offensive play-calling from coordinator Jason Garrett since the New York Giants started this season.

Coach Joe Judge and his staff have planned for almost any eventuality relating to a positive COVID-19 test. With the team heading into its 14th game, the virus struck the coaching staff for the first time.

Garrett tested positive Tuesday and is sidelined so Kitchens is shedding his role as tight ends coach and will calls plays on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, the team that fired after last season.