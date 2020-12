Giants linebacker Kyler Fackrell was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury and he will miss at least three games in the closing stretch of the regular season.

Fackrell is tied for second on the team in sacks with three. He was injured in New York’s 19-17 win over Cincinnati on Sunday. He had a pick-6 against Dallas in Week 5.

The Giants also activated three players from the COVID-19 list: tight end Kaden Smith, rookie offensive tackle Matt Peart and wide receiver Dante Pettis.