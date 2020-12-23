Giants QB Jones feeling better, hopes to play against Ravens

by: Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feeling better and hopes to play in Sunday’s game against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Jones sat out the Giants’ 20-6 loss to Cleveland on Sunday night with hamstring and ankle injuries.  It marked the second time in three games he was unable to play and New York (5-9) again went with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback. Jones worked out on a limited basis Wednesday but sounded a little more upbeat about his chances of playing than the previous week.

“I think I’m closer every day and feeling better every day,” Jones said.

