Giants QB Jones feeling better, hopes to play against Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 29: Daniel Jones #8 and Jon Halapio #75 of the New York Giants communicate during their game against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feeling better and hopes to play in Sunday’s game against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Jones sat out the Giants’ 20-6 loss to Cleveland on Sunday night with hamstring and ankle injuries. It marked the second time in three games he was unable to play and New York (5-9) again went with backup Colt McCoy at quarterback. Jones worked out on a limited basis Wednesday but sounded a little more upbeat about his chances of playing than the previous week.

“I think I’m closer every day and feeling better every day,” Jones said.