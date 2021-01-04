Giants show promise in Judge’s first season, miss playoffs

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 22: Head coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants talks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants weren’t blaming anyone for missing the playoffs in their first season under Joe Judge.

After starting 0-5 and winning one of their first eight in a season overshadowed by a pandemic and games played in near empty stadiums the Giants (6-10) were lucky to have a shot at winning the NFC East on Sunday night. They missed out when Washington beat Philadelphia as Eagles coach Doug Pederson pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of a close game to give third-stringer Nate Sudfeld some snaps.