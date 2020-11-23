McKinney, Ximines to start practicing with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney and linebacker Oshane Ximines will start practicing with the New York Giants this week.

The Giants, who had a bye this past weekend, announced Monday they are starting the 21-day period to determine whether to take them off injured reserve. New York also said punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list. They had been placed on it on Wednesday as a precaution.

Kicker Graham Gano, tight end Kaden Smith, rookie tackle Matt Peart and wide receiver-return specialist Dante Pettis remained on the list.