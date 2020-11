The New York Giants have a chance at a season sweep over the Washington Football Team as they travel to FedEx Field this Sunday. The G-Men picked up their lone win of the season so far against Washington thanks to a valiant defensive stand on a potential game-winning two point conversion just three weeks ago.

They've leaned on the strength of that defense since. As the offense continues to struggle, it's been the defense that has kept the Giants within striking distance over the first half of the season. The unit ranks in the top half of the league in total defense and takeaways, and they're top ten in sacks and run defense. Safety Logan Ryan loves what he's seen.