NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 13

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With just a few weeks left of the fantasy football season Jared Phillips and Michael Barth break down which Giants receivers you should be holding onto and inserting in your lineup for the rest of the season.

Evan Engram — Engram is coming off his best fantasy outing of the season and hovering just outside the top ten at 11th among tight ends. He’s seen nine or more targets in four out of his last five games. You’re going to need him down the stretch.

Darius Slayton — His production in the touchdown department is way down (three so far this year vs. eight last season). You can get away with dropping Slayton at this point. He’s too volatile from a production standpoint and the Giants likely won’t be pushing the ball down the field if Colt McCoy is under center for multiple games.

Sterling Shepard — Shepard is someone you should consider starting from here on out. He’s got five straight double digit outings since coming back from injury, he’s producing no matter who is under center. Shepard finished the month of November with 24 catches.