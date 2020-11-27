NY Blitz Gridiron Update: Week 12

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The New York Giants are just a win away from being tied for first place in the NFC East despite a less than stellar 3-7 record, and Sunday provides them with a fantastic opportunity to get there.

Following the devastating injury to rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals are scrambling to fill the quarterback position ahead of this weekend’s tilt against the Giants, and have opted to roll with Brandon Allen.

The fifth year QB was brought up from the practice squad this week following Burrow’s injury, but reports coming from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo have the Bengals giving Allen the nod over backup quarterback Ryan Finley.

In three starts for the Broncos last season Allen went 1-2 as a starter, throwing for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. There isn’t a ton of professional tape to at look with the young QB but the Giants are familiar with Allen. Defensive assistant Bret Bielema was his head coach at Arkansas.

“The tape really tells you what you need to know about the guy as a player,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said. “Knowing the guy’s mindset from his former head coach, that’s critical right there.

“Bret has a great tie with all his players, he really understands what makes these guys tick and what kind of guys these guys are in the huddle. He’s described Brandon as ‘This guy’s a leader, this guy’s going to get in the huddle, he’s going to have ten sets of eyes that are confident in what he’s telling them, and they’re going to go out and play aggressive for him.'”

Allen has a great complement of weapons around him, but the inexperienced QB will have his work cut out for him against a Giants defense that has forced nine turnovers in their last five games.