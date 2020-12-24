NY Blitz Gridiron Update: Week 16

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Giants will have their hands full again defensively on Sunday.

After facing dangerous dual threat quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray over the past few weeks, they get maybe the toughest running quarterback in the league in Lamar Jackson.

During the Ravens three game win streak, they’re averaged over 40 point per game and the raised play of Lamar Jackson has been the reason. He’s accounted for 10 touchdowns and just two turnovers during that three game win streak.

Head coach Joe Judge and cornerback James Bradberry explain what sets Jackson apart from the rest.

“You’ve asked me a lot over the past few weeks about mobile quarterbacks and is there a transition,” Judge said. “You know I think this guy is a unicorn in terms of how he can play, how he really makes explosive plays with his legs, along with the arm strength and the plays down the field that he’s capable of making right there.”

“Lamar Jackson, he’s an elite runner,” Bradberry said. “He’s able to run full speed and make cuts on a dime. That’s kind of liek Kyler, but Kyler is a smaller quarterback. When you add that skillset to a bigger guy who has a longer stride length, can cover more ground, makes it even harder to stop a guy like that.”

The Giants were able to hold Kyler Murray under 50 yards rushing, but Jackson has been held under 50 yards rushing in just three games this season — all blowout wins where he didn’t need to use his legs.