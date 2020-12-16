QB Jones’ status less certain for Giants for Sunday’s game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 29: Daniel Jones #8 and Jon Halapio #75 of the New York Giants communicate during their game against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The status of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has become more iffy for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland because of another injury on top of his hamstring problem.

Coach Joe Judge said the second-year quarterback also is dealing with an injury to his lower leg. It apparently happened during Sunday’s 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Jones sustained a hamstring injury in his right leg against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. He missed the game against the Seattle Seahawks the following weekend.