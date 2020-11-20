Three more NYG players test positive for COVID-19; contact tracing underway

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants announced on Twitter this morning that three players have tested positive for COVID-19, and have subsequently been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Multiple reports confirm those players to be OL Matt Peart, TE Kaden Smith, and WR Dante Pettis. The players are not expected to be cleared prior to the Giants next game.

Giants Statement (1/2): Over the course of last night, we were notified that three players have tested positive for COVID-19. The players were immediately notified to self-isolate, and the contact tracing process is underway. Because of the bye week, the office is closed today. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 20, 2020

(2/2): Players & coaches will resume work Mon. with adjusted schedule. Giants & all teams are operating under the NFL's intensive protocol for remainder of the season. In all matters relating to positive results & close contacts we're working with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer. https://t.co/keev9SXGCV — New York Giants (@Giants) November 20, 2020

On Monday, the team announced K Graham Gano had tested positive for the virus. At that time, no other players were considered to be at a high risk of exposure.

The Giants (3-7) are on their Bye this week and return to action in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.