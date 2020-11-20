Three more NYG players test positive for COVID-19; contact tracing underway

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants announced on Twitter this morning that three players have tested positive for COVID-19, and have subsequently been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Multiple reports confirm those players to be OL Matt Peart, TE Kaden Smith, and WR Dante Pettis. The players are not expected to be cleared prior to the Giants next game.
On Monday, the team announced K Graham Gano had tested positive for the virus. At that time, no other players were considered to be at a high risk of exposure.
The Giants (3-7) are on their Bye this week and return to action in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.