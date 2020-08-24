NY fall youth sports plan taking a step forward

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that lower-risk fall youth (non-professional and non-collegiate) sports can begin playing on Sept. 21 and high-risk sports can begin practice.
There are some limitations to travel, as all sports must stay within the school’s region or contiguous regions and counties until Oct. 19.
Lower-risk sports include:
- Tennis
- Soccer
- Cross country
- Field hockey
- Swimming
Higher-risk sports include:
- Tackle football
- Basketball
- Wrestling
- Rugby
- Ice hockey
- Volleyball
Gov. Cuomo will meet with NYSPHSAA Section Executive Director and the state COVID Task Force on Tuesday, Aug. 25 to review specific guidance.