NY fall youth sports plan taking a step forward

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that lower-risk fall youth (non-professional and non-collegiate) sports can begin playing on Sept. 21 and high-risk sports can begin practice.

There are some limitations to travel, as all sports must stay within the school’s region or contiguous regions and counties until Oct. 19.

Lower-risk sports include:

  • Tennis
  • Soccer
  • Cross country
  • Field hockey
  • Swimming

Higher-risk sports include:

  • Tackle football
  • Basketball
  • Wrestling
  • Rugby
  • Ice hockey
  • Volleyball

Gov. Cuomo will meet with NYSPHSAA Section Executive Director and the state COVID Task Force on Tuesday, Aug. 25 to review specific guidance.

