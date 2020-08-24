NY fall youth sports plan taking a step forward

The VPA and football committee have released information regarding the fall 2020 high school football season. The 7-v-7 format will be played using the full field with the game starting with the lineman vs. lineman. Some schools may offer a "Lineman Challenge" for some of the lineman who aren't as interested in the 7-v-7 portions of the game. Schools will have to communicate with each other if they are going to offer the challenge.

Fans will not be in Rutland this November for championship games. There will be no postseason for football this year. It was the decision of the VPA Football Committee that the 7-v-7 format has fundamentally changed the game and they felt that it was more important to have students participate in as many games/events as possible, rather than focusing on playoffs.