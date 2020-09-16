NY parents advocating for football this fall in North Country

On Saturday across New York state rallies will be held to encourage members of the NYSPHSAA to approve of high school football in the Empire State this fall.

Kristin Hanson is a student-athlete parent in the North Country, she spoke with Local 22/44 on Tuesday about plans for the rally. The peaceful rally will be held Saturday, September 19 at the Plattsburgh Oval at noon.

“I’m just a really frustrated parent who is advocating for her child and many other children in New York state. There are 30 other states who are playing football” said Hanson.

New York has decided that the revised season will take place in the spring. The postponed season will be known as “Fall Sports Season II” and will begin practices on March 1, 2021.

Across the lake, Vermont has decided on a 7-on-7 touch football season. The North Country would take that over not having a fall season at all. “I think at this point the kids will take what they could get. But, I don’t see why it couldn’t bend full contact the normal way that it’s played. In other states it’s business as usual” said Hanson.

Masks are required for all attendees at the rally on Saturday. Hanson noted that it’s best for student-athletes mental health to be out on the field playing sports. With football being taken away from kids this fall, it could lead kids down the wrong path.

You can find the information for Saturday’s rally here.