NYSPHSAA postpones high risk winter sports until January

The NYSPHSAA announced on Tuesday the start date for high risk winter sports seasons. High risk sports include basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling. The start date will be moved to January 4, 2021. Until authorization is granted by state officials, NYSPHSAA member schools are not permitted to participate in sports that are deemed high risk by the New York State Department of Health.

Low and moderate risk winter sports will be permitted to begin on November 30th as previously determined by NYSPHSAA. The low and moderate risk sports include bowling, gymnastics, indoor track & field, skiing, and swimming & diving.

Related Content NY parents advocating for football this fall in North Country

“The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining to the increase in infection rates,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association. We continue to make these types of decisions based upon readily available information and communication with state officials.”

Low and moderate risk winter sport practices (bowling, gymnastics, indoor track & field, skiing, and swimming & diving) are still on schedule to begin on November 30th for those schools and sections who have determined it feasible to host interscholastic athletics at that time. Regular season games/contests can begin for low and moderate risk winter sports once student-athletes have participated in the required number of practices as per NYSPHSAA bylaws.

NYSPHSAA release on with sports can be found here.