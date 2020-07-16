NYSPHSAA to delay fall sports, cancel championships

The Officers of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association have voted to delay the start of the Fall 2020 sports season, as well as cancel regional and state championships for 2020.

If high school sports remain prohibited past the new September 21 start, the NYSPHSAA will implement a condensed season schedule that begins in January 2021.

The condensed schedule would be as follows:

Winter sports from Jan. 4 – March 13

Fall sports from Mar. 1 – May 8

Spring sports from Apr. 5 – Jun. 12

Find the press release in its entirety here.