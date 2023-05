Peru, NY – On a Friday night at AuSable Valley, Peru baseball stand out Zach O’ Connell belted a grand slam with his 3rd hit of the game. He would go 6 for 6 on the night, but it was the bases loaded homer, that would make history as the 100th hit of his high school career.

A hit that would also make contact with his grandmother’s car.

