Oakland A’s didn’t invite Vermont Lake Monsters to be minor league affiliate for 2021 season

The Oakland A’s have invited four teams as their minor league affiliates for the 2021 season. The A’s announced Wednesday they have invited the Las Vegas Aviators, Midland RockHounds, Lansing Lugnuts and Stockton Ports. MLB did not extend an invitation to the Vermont Lake Monsters, who were the A’s Class-A Short Season team.

The Lake Monsters released this statement below to social media. The Lake Monsters are hopeful that professional baseball will continue at beloved Centennial Field for many seasons to come.