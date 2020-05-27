Oakland A’s making major pay cuts, will not pay VT Lake Monsters

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared that the Oakland Athletics are taking a major hit during the 2020 MLB season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The A’s organization informed minor league players that they would not continue paying them $400 a week after the end of the month.

A’s General Manager David Forst wrote an email to the team’s minor-league players. “This was a difficult decision and it’s one that comes at a time when a number of our full-time employees are also finding themselves either furloughed or facing a reduction in salary for the remainder of the season. For this, I am sorry.”

The Vermont Lake Monsters will not receive pay being the A’s short season class A affiliate. Burlington’s home of 25 cent hotdogs and summer ball might not even happen.

The A’s are reportedly past due on the annual $1.2 million rent payment for their stadium. The A’s are one of a few teams that have resulted in furloughs as a cost-cutting measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vermont Lake Monsters are scheduled to open up its season on June 18, hosting Tri City.

There is no update whether the season will go on as planned.