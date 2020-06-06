Oakland A’s owner changes mind, will pay Vermont Lake Monsters

"These players represent our future and we will immediately begin paying our minor-league players"

The Oakland Athletics announced on May 26th they would no longer be paying minor league players. Less than two weeks later A’s owner John Fisher changed his mind after facing backlash.

The Vermont Lake Monsters are the Class A Short Season Affiliate for the Oakland Athletics.

“I changed my mind after spending a lot of time talking to our team. I concluded I’d made a mistake” said Fisher.

The Athletics have committed to paying minor league players their $400 weekly stipends through the end of the minor league season. Fisher added ““We clearly got this decision wrong. These players represent our future and we will immediately begin paying our minor-league players. I take responsibility and I’m making it right.” According to Forbes, Fisher is worth $2.2 billion.

The Vermont Lake Monsters are scheduled to open up its season on June 18, hosting Tri City.

There is no update whether the season will go on as planned. You can find the Lake Monsters schedule here.