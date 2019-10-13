Only four teams remain undefeated in Vermont high school football

After Week 7 of high school football around the Green Mountain State only a handful of undefeated teams remain.

In division I, Middlebury has been dominant in 2019. The Tigers have piled on points against its opponents the entire season. Middlebury recently shut down Rutland in week 7 in a 42-7 finale on the road.

Also remaining undefeated in D1 the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers. The Toppers cruised past Hartford in week 7 with a whopping 55-7 final score. If the playoffs were to start today, Middlebury and St. Johnsbury would be the top two seeds.

In division II, the Brattleboro Colonels are the top seeds in the division and the only remaining undefeated team.

Down in division III, the BFA Fairfax Bullets are the only team left with a perfect record. The Bullets took down Mill River in week 7 for a 60-28 final score. If the playoffs were set to begin today the Bullets would face 2018 div. III champion Woodstock, who has not won a game this season.

