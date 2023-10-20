Peru, NY – The Peru boy’s soccer team was just one of 4 soccer teams in section 7 to win on the first night of the post-season.

They scored a pair of goals in each half to win 4-0 and advance to the Class “A” Final verse Plattsburgh High next week.

The Lake Placid boys hung on for a 2-1 win over AuSable Valley to also move on, going to the “C” championship game verse top seeded, Northern Adirondack.

In girl’s action Willsboro won a 1-0 double overtime game against Schroon Lake/Newcomb, and will now get the Class “D” top seed, Chazy which is now a 12 noon start this coming Saturday.

And the NCCS girls got a win over Saranac Lake, they play into the Class “B” final for a head to head with Saranac.

Highlights and updates from the opening round in the video above.