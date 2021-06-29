Owen Kellington looks to be next Vermonter taken in MLB Draft

U-32 grad and Lake Monsters pitcher Owen Kellington capped off an eventful June as Gatorade Vermont Baseball Player of the Year, but he can claim an even bigger achievement in July.

“I always knew I wanted to play college baseball, and I always knew I wanted to play professional baseball,” Kellington said.

The righty ace from Calais, Vt. already checks one of those boxes as a UConn commit, and his professional dreams begin with the MLB Draft from July 11-13. It’s a draft Kellington is confident will contain his name somewhere in the 20 rounds. He likes his chances even more after being one of 80 high school players invited to the MLB Draft Combine earlier this month.

“I learned that I’m kind of up there with those kids [at the combine] and I can compete with those kids,” Kellington said. “I think there’s a good chance that I end up [being drafted] and I end up going to the right team.”

If Kellington is drafted, he will be forced to make the decision between playing in whichever professional organization picks him, or playing at UConn next year. If he chooses college, he will re-enter the draft pool after his freshman year, and the process begins all over again.

“That’s kind of a dillemma I’ve had for about a year now,” Kellington said. “Whatever I choose, I’ll be able to keep getting better and continue to play high-level baseball and that’s really what matters.”

Regardless of whether Kellington hears his name called in this year’s draft, he’s happy to be going through this process as a Vermonter.

“It makes me unique,” Kellington said. “There are so many guys from Georgia and Texas and Florida. There aren’t many people from Vermont, and that’s really cool.”