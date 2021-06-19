Owen Kellington makes debut for Lake Monsters

Owen Kellington led the U-32 baseball team to division II victory last Sunday. Just a week later, he graduated from high school and made his Lake Monsters debut.

Kellington opened things up on the mound for the Monsters as they hosted Westfield. He pitched the first two innings allowing no hits, no runs, and three strikeouts. He threw 36 pitches and 20 strikes. Scouts were in the stands at Centennial to check out the local product.

Vermont held a 1-0 lead over the Westfield Starfires until the top of the third. In the third, Jaden Brown sent a line drive down the right field line. Henry Martinez scored and the game was tied 1-1.

In the bottom of the third, Vermont’s Daniel Carinci chopped a ball out to the left field line, sending MJ Metz home to score. The Monsters took a 2-1 lead over the Starfires.

The score remained 2-1 into the top of the fifth inning. Jaden Brown singled and Christian Beal scored. Tying the game up 2-2. Peter Demaria blasted off a three run homer to put Westfield ahead 5-2.

Ultimately, Westfield defeated Vermont 8-3. The Lake Monsters and Starfires are scheduled to meet Sunday, June 20 at 5:05 p.m. at Centennial Field.