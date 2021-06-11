Oxbow softball holds off BFA Fairfax for D3 title

Oxbow held off BFA Fairfax for the division three crown. The Lady Olympians earned its third state title since 2017. Oxbow and BFA Fairfax met in a rematch to the 2018 div. III championship game.

Fairfax took an early 1-0 lead over the Olympians. In the top of the sixth inning, Fairfax’s Courtney Burnor sent a deep hit up the middle sending Jaycee Douglas home to score to tie the game up 5-5.

In the bottom of the sixth, Oxbow’s Aspen Longmoore hit a deep shot and three runners scored for the Olympians to take an 8-5 lead over BFA.

BFA Fairfax tried to make a comeback in the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs on the board. Jaycee Douglas’ hit went high and Aspen Longmoore caught the final out to close the game.

Oxbow earned the div. III championship 8-6 over BFA. Fairfax. Watch the video above to catch up on highlights.