Panthers football earns narrow win over Mules

Middlebury football entered Saturday afternoon undefeated with a record of 4-0, looking for win number five against the Colby Mules at Alumni Stadium.

Colby opened the game with two-straight touchdowns, both passes from quarterback Matt Hersch to Pat Sweetnam for 18 yards each. Those two scores made it 13-0 Mules.

Middlebury came alive in the second and third quarters. Panthers QB Will Jernigan tied the game with back-to-back one-yard runs. It was 13-13 with 10:22 left in the third quarter.

The Panthers scored 27 unanswered points. In that stretch, Jernigan added another touchdown when he broke free for a 62-yard scamper into the endzone for a 27-13 lead with 14:49 remaining in the game.

However, Colby answered with two touchdowns in a span of 2:33 in the fourth quarter. The Mules were trailing 27-26 after the second score, and looking to tie it with the extra point. Moises Celaya’s kick bounced off the uprights, so Colby still trailed by one point with 7:04 to play.

The Mules had a chance to hit a go-ahead field goal with 0:22 left. Celaya missed the 32-yard field goal so Middlebury narrowly escaped its first loss of the season, and secured the 27-26 win.

Next Saturday, the Panthers will host Wesleyan at 1 p.m. and go for a sixth-straight win.