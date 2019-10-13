Panthers football earns narrow win over Mules

Sports

Middlebury improves to 5-0 in 2019

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Middlebury football entered Saturday afternoon undefeated with a record of 4-0, looking for win number five against the Colby Mules at Alumni Stadium.

Colby opened the game with two-straight touchdowns, both passes from quarterback Matt Hersch to Pat Sweetnam for 18 yards each. Those two scores made it 13-0 Mules.

Middlebury came alive in the second and third quarters. Panthers QB Will Jernigan tied the game with back-to-back one-yard runs. It was 13-13 with 10:22 left in the third quarter.

The Panthers scored 27 unanswered points. In that stretch, Jernigan added another touchdown when he broke free for a 62-yard scamper into the endzone for a 27-13 lead with 14:49 remaining in the game.

However, Colby answered with two touchdowns in a span of 2:33 in the fourth quarter. The Mules were trailing 27-26 after the second score, and looking to tie it with the extra point. Moises Celaya’s kick bounced off the uprights, so Colby still trailed by one point with 7:04 to play.

The Mules had a chance to hit a go-ahead field goal with 0:22 left. Celaya missed the 32-yard field goal so Middlebury narrowly escaped its first loss of the season, and secured the 27-26 win.

Next Saturday, the Panthers will host Wesleyan at 1 p.m. and go for a sixth-straight win.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Sports

More Sports