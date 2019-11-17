Panthers women’s soccer blanks Nor’easters

The Middlebury women’s soccer team kicked off its NCAA tournament action with a 2-0 win over the University of New England in a first round contest at South Street Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers broke open a scoreless game in the final minute of the first half.

Olivia Miller struck a long ball into the box toward the far corner of the net, and Virginia Charman and Ellie Bavier tracked it down, and Bavier knocked it in out of the air.

Bavier’s goal put the Panthers ahead 1-0, and that score held up until the 76th minute of play.

Eliza Robinson charged into the box, took on two Nor’easter defenders, and launched a shot that slid into the far corner of the net.

With the 2-0 win, the Panthers advance to the NCAA regional final where they’ll face Stevens Institute of Technology on Sunday, November 17 at 1 p.m.