Beekmantown, NY – The Parliaments have been making their mark on Beekmantown high school athletics for years now, and this season has been no different.

Nathan Parliament, who went to an All-American football camp last winter, recently helped Beekmantown win their first game of the year in a comeback win at Linney Field.

Younger sister, Payton, recently scored her 100th career point on the soccer field. She was honored before her first home game, since reaching the milestone.

These are just a couple of the reasons they have been so important to the success of the Beekmantown athletics programs.

The full story, in the video above.