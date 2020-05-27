Patriots CB Jason McCourty discusses new challenges in season ahead

New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty spoke with media on Wednesday. The super bowl champion has been working his way back from offseason groin surgery.

McCourty opened up about new changes and challenges ahead for the Patriots.

“As far as offensive changes, defensive changes- to me, that’s just part of the NFL. There’s not one year to the next that you don’t go through a number of changes, whether its personnel, coaching, whether its scheme. There’s always going too be something from one season to the next thats going to be a challenge” said McCourty

McCourty also noted a unique point about the NFL is that each year there’s a new opportunity for someone to set up and make something of themselves.