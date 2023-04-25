Clintonville, NY – The first full week of the high school varsity flag football season was officially in the books, following the AuSable Valley-Saranac Lake Game Saturday night.

AuSable Valley would win the first ever game for the school, getting a second touchdown in the game from Addie Stanley to put the game away, 22-14.

Her 2nd TD would be set up by a great catch from, Layla Lincoln.

Layla Lincoln Stretches Out for the Catch in the Patriots’ 1st Ever Flag Football Game

The Patriots led 16-6 at the half and would end up holding off Saranac Lake in the final minutes of the game.

Highlights from the game, are in the video at the top of the story.