Patriots release Gillette Stadium safety protocols for 2020 NFL season

On Tuesday the New England Patriots announced reduced capacity and safety measures put in place for the 2020 season. Even though there are many factors to be decided the Patriots notified fans of some preliminary protocols they can expect this season.

If Gillette Stadium is permitted to allow fans in the stands this season, it is expected to host about 20 percent of its total capacity. Ticketed groups will be asked to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from other parties, tickets will be arranged in blocks of 10 seats or less, and the first eight rows of Gillette will be kept empty. Also, face coverings will be required at all times inside the stadium to keep all fans and employees safe.

The Patriots also announced that parking for 2020 home games will be free of charge in all Gillette parking lots.

Patriots Putnam Club and Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets if fans are allowed at the stadium, any remaining tickets will go on-sale to the general public once the member process is complete.