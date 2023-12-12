Plattsburgh, NY – For the fourth time this season, first-year forward Zsofia Pazmandi of Plattsburgh State has been named the SUNYAC Rookie of the Week.

Pazmandi was named to the Norwich East-West Hockey Classic All-Tournament team over the weekend, as the Cardinals won the consolation game on Sunday.

The Cards won the overtime affair on Pazmandi’s game-winning goal to clinch the win for Plattsburgh State. The Hungarian continues to be one of the league’s top goal-scorers, as she is currently tied for the league lead with nine goals.

More on the conference’s honor, in the video above.

The No. 4 Cardinals currently are 9-1-1 and will travel to Oswego State on Jan. 5 for their next game, as they will go nearly a month between games.