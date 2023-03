Middlebury, VT – The unbeaten, nationally ranked Middlebury men’s lacrosse team has kept the season opening run going by beating Springfield to make it 7 straight wins.

After already beating three nationally ranked teams in the previous 6 games, the Panthers were able to pull away for a big second half. Leading to a 15-8 win over non-conference foe Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Highlights from the still undefeated Middlebury team, in the video above.