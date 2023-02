The AuSable Valley swimming records continue to be re-written, thanks to the work from Beekmantown’s, Alix Perras.

The sophomore, who attends Beekmantown, swims for the Patriots, who is one of the closest programs with a boy’s swim team.

Alix had already set two schools records this year, and one big section 7 record, in the 100 backstroke as well. Now he has taken down the 100 breaststroke by more than a minute.

Details from his latest accomplishment, in the video above.