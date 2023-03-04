Ithaca, NY – AuSable Valley boy’s swimmer, Alix Perras has been setting records all season, so why should he stop for the New York State meet.

Swimming against some of the top swimmers in the state, Perras set a new school record in the 200 Individual Medley with a mark of 2:07.4. Breaking a mark set previouslt all the way back in 1977.

Then he would break a record that was set earlier this year…by Perras himself. Rewriting his own record book with a time of 54.6 in the backstroke.

Details on his day, in the video above.