Plattsburgh, NY – Beekmantown sophomore, and AuSable Valley swimmer, Alix Perras is having an historic season, which has included multiple records.

Perras has already set school records, and now, he has eclipsed one of the top records in the section. He broke the section 7 record in the 100 backstroke, doing it in a time of 55.19 seconds.

Hear from the new record holder, on his accomplishments, and how he felt the day he set the newest mark. Also hear from his head coach, Tim Butler, who is as impressed with Alix OUT of the pool, as much as he is In it.

