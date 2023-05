Beekmantown, NY – Beekmantown hosted Peru for a Unified Basketball showdown.

The game was played during the school day, allowing for students to come out and support these athletes play the game they enjoy.

Baskets were made, but the smiles on the athletes faces was the winning part of the day.

Beekmantown’s, Marshall Delong makes a basket which gets a standing ovation from the Eagle Student Section

The story on the promotion of unified basketball, in the video above.