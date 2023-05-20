Plattsburgh, NY – The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference top seed was won on Monday afternoon, when the Peru Nighthawks beat Plattsburgh high school.

This was Peru’s 4th straight regular season title.

The two teams exchanged runs scored with Peru starting the scoring on a home run. The hornets would come back to tie the game at 3.

But Zach O’ Connell would drive in the winning run to help the hawks clinch the top seed for the upcoming post-season.

Full highlights and reaction from the champions, in the video above.