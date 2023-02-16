PLATTSBURGH, NY – The Section 7 Bowling Championships were held at North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh on Monday. A combined 17 teams, between the boys and girls would compete.

The boy’s top spots would come down to the defending champs, Peru, and the AuSable Valley Patriots. AuSable would take the lead through the first half of the day, and that…is where the Nighthawks would begin the come back. A young Peru team would take home another bowling championship.

The girl’s would have the defending champs, also Peru, going up against the Beekmantown Eagles. And it would be Beekmantown that would take control of the girl’s standings, winning the 2023 title.

Both runners up, would host the overall individual top scorers of the day.

Hear from them and the winning teams themselves, in the video above.