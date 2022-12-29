The annual high school basketball holiday tournament, was held at Clinton Community College, starting on Tuesday afternoon.
8 teams, 4 boys, 4 girls took part in day 1 of the two day event.
Highlights from day 1, in the video above.
by: Ken Drake
Posted:
Updated:
The annual high school basketball holiday tournament, was held at Clinton Community College, starting on Tuesday afternoon.
8 teams, 4 boys, 4 girls took part in day 1 of the two day event.
Highlights from day 1, in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>