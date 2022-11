The Peru Nighthawk football team went a perfect (7-0) during league play of the regular season. And continued their success with a win in the Class “B” Championship Game on Saturday.

They took an early lead against the Beekmantown Eagles, and never looked back to keep the wins, and championships coming.

They will now advance to play the winner of section 10 next weekend.

ABC22/FOX44’s Michael Miller was at the game and talked with the team after the win.

His story, in the video above.