The Peru Nighthawk Football team now stands alone, after beating the Moriah Vikings on Friday Night. The battle of unbeatens leaves only Peru left perfect in Section 7 Football. Highlights from the game, and here from the one man wrecking crew for the hawks, Jack Hanson, in the video above.

Where you will also be able to see highlights from Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, and the Plattsburgh High School Hornets picking up their first win of the season, verse the Ticonderoga Sentinels.