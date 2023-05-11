Plattsburgh, NY – The Peru tennis teams, boys and girls, sweep wins over the Seton Knights. Highlights from the day, in the video above.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Ken Drake
Posted:
Updated:
Plattsburgh, NY – The Peru tennis teams, boys and girls, sweep wins over the Seton Knights. Highlights from the day, in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now